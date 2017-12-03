Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould leads the 49ers to a 15-14 win at Soldier Field

CHICAGO – For years, Bears fans couldn’t wait to bring out the pun “Good as Gould.” Today it signaled their doom.

Nearly a year-and-a-half after his released by the team following nine seasons as the primary kicker in Chicago, Robbie Gould returned to Soldier Field triumphantly on Sunday afternoon. He accounted for all of the 49ers points on the afternoon, and put a knife through the heart of Bears’ fans with his fifth field goal of the day to give San Francisco a 15-14 win.

When he nailed the final kick of the day, a 24-yard field goal with four seconds remaining, Gould celebrated by screaming in the general direction of the Bears bench. Certainly it was a great day of redemption and maybe even payback to the team that released him before the 2016 season as it gave the 49ers just their second win of the season.

Can't imagine how this must have felt for Robbie Gould as he yells toward the Bears' sidelines. His 5 field goals, including the final with four seconds to go, gives the 49ers a 15-14 win, sending the Bears to 3-9 on the season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ftfEyEjI4i — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 3, 2017

Meanwhile the sputtering Bears drop to 3-9 on the season after losing their fifth-straight game, which makes the last four games of the season likely an unceremonious farewell tour for head coach John Fox.

The Bears are 0-7 when favored under John Fox. They totaled 147 yards of total offense against the 49ers defense ranked 27th in DVOA. The McCaskey's don't fire coaches mid-season, but how do you justify the status quo for the final 4 weeks? — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) December 3, 2017

Gould’s big day was a benefit of an efficient San Francisco offense that had no issues until getting deep inside Bears’ territory. Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo, making his first start for the 49ers, was 23-of-37 for 293 yards with an interception. San Francisco outgained their opponents 388-147, with their only issue being their ability to not find the endzone all day.

What helped them out was the Bears struggling to do the same outside of the first half. Mitchell Trubisky led one solid Bears’ offensive drive all day – an 8-play, 59-yard drive in the first quarter – which ended with a touchdown pass to Dontrelle Inman. Tarik Cohen electrified the crowd in the second quarter with an incredible 65-yard punt return where he ran backwards to avoid defenders then right through the San Francisco coverage for the score.

Yet anyone on the Bears roster on Sunday took a back seat to Gould, as he was as good as his name once again in Chicago.