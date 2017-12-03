Lauren Magiera recaps another rough afternoon for the Bears at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For all of the things wrong with the Bears, at least they do one thing right.

When the game is over, there is always plenty to talk about.

That could be a bad call, challenge, fumble, or getting topped by a former teammate who was let go. The latter was the main topic of chatter after yet another Bears' defeat at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

But Robbie Gould's redemption was just one of the things Lauren Magiera of WGN News discussed on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday. She also talked about head coach John Fox's continued shaky status as coach along with the homecoming of Jimmy Garoppolo.

