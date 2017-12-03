Police: Men attempted to lure teens into truck near North Side park

CHICAGO — Two men attempted to coax two teenage girls into a pickup truck as they walked on a sidewalk in Edison Park Saturday afternoon, according to an alert issued by police.

Police say the 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls were walking on the 7100 block of N. Harlem near Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. when two unknown males tried to engage them in conversation, and then attempted to coax them into their black four-door pickup truck. The girls became fearful and fled on foot.

Police issued an alert Sunday afternoon in which they describe the suspects as two middle-eastern men, approximately 35-45 years old. The driver is described as wearing a black North Face jacket with a light beard, while the passenger is described as wearing a white top and a blue turban-like headdress. The truck was last seen driving westbound on Touhy.

Police say people in the area should walk in pairs and be vigilant, and not approach strange vehicles or the people in them. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (312) 744-8200 or leave a tip online.