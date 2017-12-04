13-year-old boy critical after drive-by shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen during a drive-by shooting while he was standing outside a South Side residence Monday evening.

Police say the teen was part of a gathering in the front yard of a residence on the 900 block of W. 87th St. in the Gresham neighborhood when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The Chicago Tribune reports he is a triplet, and is an eighth grader at Haley Elementary.

Police say no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.