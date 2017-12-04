Chicago getting new magnet and classical schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago is getting some new schools, with the help of a $15 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Chicago Public Schools is planning on turning three neighborhood schools into magnet schools and open two new classical model schools.

The announcement was made at Joseph Jungman Elementary School in Pilsen this morning.

The school incorporates a STEM curriculum program but is not technically a magnet school yet. It is one of the schools that will be transitioning to a full magnet schools. The other schools transitioning to magnet schools are William H. Brown Elementary School and Claremont Academy Elementary School.

CPS will also open two new classical schools -- one in Bronzeville and one on the Southwest Side. These schools will also incorporate a STEM magnet program.

CPS leaders say there's a growing need for these schools in the city.