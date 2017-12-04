Fired officer returns to work after judge rules she was fired illegally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An officer fired by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is expect to be back on the job later today after a judge ruled she was fired illegally.

Dixie Rios was fired three-years ago after the sheriff accused her of passing along a jailhouse threat from her brother, who the sheriff called a high-ranking gang member.

Rios was also accused of lying about it.

The sheriff's department’s merit board fired her in 2014.

Rios' attorney says her brother did ask her to call a cellmate's wife, but she never made that call.

Three days ago, a judge ordered the Cook County Sheriff’s Department to reinstate her and give her $300,000 back pay.

In a statement released this morning, the sheriff’s department maintained that Rios was fired because they claimed she interfered with a criminal investigation on behalf of her brother.

The statement went on to say, “Her return to work will be uneventful and will not interfere with the operations of this office or the criminal justice system. We are pursuing all available remedies in this litigation. ”