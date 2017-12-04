Kevin Fishbain looks forward to what’s left for the Bears in 2017 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It didn't happen, and that probably means it won't. Not with four weeks to go, and not with the last real chance to let him go already past.

Keeping with their tradition, the Bears didn't make any major coaching moves after their latest bad loss to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. They won the turnover battle, didn't allow a touchdown, got a punt return score, and still managed to lose the game.

Oh, and the kicker they released because they thought his best days were over beat them with five field goals.

Kevin Fishbain of The Atheltic was the latest to appear on Sports Feed to discuss another difficult game with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To see Kevin's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.