ROCKFORD — A two engine King Air aircraft was arriving at Chicago Rockford International Airport when it landed short of the runway Monday evening, the FCC reports.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the call near the corner of Airport Rd. and Falcon Rd.

Four people were hurt in the crash.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood will be live from Rockford with the latest details.

@RockfordFire on scene at Greater Rockford Airport for a airplane down, unknown occupants. — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) December 5, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.