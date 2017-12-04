Trump Tweets Raise New Questions on Russia Investigation
-
Local lawmakers react to Mueller indictments
-
Trump’s tweets revive feud with NFL over national anthem
-
Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn pleads guilty, lied to FBI
-
Former Trump aide from Chicago pleads guilty to lying in Mueller probe
-
Trump will end health care cost-sharing subsidies
-
-
Trump now says mystery cop claimed he could fix Chicago crime ‘immediately’
-
Illinois among 21 states targeted by hackers during election, Feds say
-
Trump: Kim Jong Un a ‘madman’ who ‘will be tested like never before’
-
US pulls diplomats out of Cuba, advises against travel
-
Dick Simpson Shares Lessons from a Life in Chicago Politics
-
-
Rep. Gutierrez calls Puerto Rico response ‘disgraceful,’ calls for military intervention
-
Rep. Mike Quigley Talks Russia Investigation, GOP Tax Plan Impact on Illinois
-
At UN, Trump threatens ‘total destruction’ of North Korea