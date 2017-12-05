John Dietz discusses the Blackhawks on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Every year fans of the Blackhawks seem to ask themselves a simple question: Is it time to worry?

It seems unusual for a veteran team with a few Stanley Cups in recent years, but four games without a win last week have the fans getting a little bit restless.

On top of that, Joel Quenneville did a major shake-up of the lines in response to the recent slump as the team gets ready to face the Capitals on Wednesday.

So, is it time to worry?

John Dietz of the Daily Herald weighed in on Sports Feed Tuesday night, discussing a number of topics about the team two months into the season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

