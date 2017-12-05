Lawmakers ask Supreme Court to hear Blagojevich case

CHICAGO — Disgraced ex-governor Rod Blagojevich is taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court and in a bold move, a large group of current and former Illinois lawmakers have agreed to help him make his argument.

The list includes some high-profile names in congress such as Mike Quigley, Jan Schakowsky, Bobby Rush and Luis Gutierrez.

They said they are not taking a stand on the ex-governor’s guilt or innocence. What they are doing is asking the country’s highest court to clear the air around campaign finance law.

Blagojevich has now served more than five years of his 14-year sentence for soliciting bribes for political appointments.

The Supreme Court has given prosecutors until January 3 to respond to his appeal.