Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NACHUSA, Ill. -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible underground pipeline explosion and fire.

According to local reports, the massive fire is burning east of Dixon, Illinois near Nachusa Road and Illinois Route 38.

According to WQAD News 8, a witness described seeing black smoke and flames that were shooting about 150 feet into the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.