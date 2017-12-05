Woman with baby robbed at gunpoint in Gage Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A woman with a baby was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was approached by four Hispanic men when she was on the 5400 block of South California around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The woman told police as she was heading to her car while pushing her toddler in a stroller.

Police said two men displayed hand guns and began asking her where her husband was and where the money he owed them was. She told them her husband is in Mexico and she hasn't seen him in over a year and didn't know a thing about the money.

At that point, two of the men forced her into the car with her young son and continued with a gun pointed at her head questioning her on her husband's whereabouts. The other two men grabbed her keys and went inside her home where they stayed for a half-hour presumably looking for the mystery money.

All the while the toddler slept.

The assailants never found the money but they did leave with her wallet and keys and told her they had been watching her comings and goings for quite some time.

The victim described the men as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s with slim to medium builds. One was wearing a green hoodie and green hat. Another was wearing a black coat and black pants and the other two men she only got a brief glimpse of were wearing neon green construction vests.

Police were seen looking for possible fingerprints, talking to neighbors and examining the security footage of at least on camera on a nearby building.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.