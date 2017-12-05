Wrigley Field ranked Illinois’ top Uber destination of 2017

CHICAGO — Ridesharing giant Uber released its list of the most “Uber-ed To” places in each state over the past year, and Wrigley Field came in on top in Illinois.

It’s no surprise that Cubs fans venture to Wrigley Field in droves, filling Metra trains, El cars, and buses, but unlike mass transit options, Uber charges users a higher surge fare during busy periods. So that’s one thing to keep in mind if you plan to see the Cubs play at the Friendly Confines.

Uber released the ranking of the top destination in each state Tuesday, excluding airports and major transit stations. Quite a few other ballparks made the list, while rest are mostly malls, casinos, bars, tourist favorites and performance venues. You can see the full list below.

According to Uber, the most popular time for people to take an Uber in the U.S. was Saturday nights at 11 p.m., and the most Ubers were taken on the Saturday of Halloween. At least it wasn’t as bad as last year in Chicago, when Halloween and the World Series fell on the same weekend.

Here’s Uber’s list of the top destinations in 2017, excluding airports and transit stations.

 

State City Destination
Alabama Montgomery SkyBar Café
Alaska Anchorage Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria
Arizona Phoenix Chase Field
Arkansas Fayetteville JJ’s Grill & Chill
California San Francisco AT&T Park
Colorado Denver Coors Field
Connecticut New Haven Toad’s Place
Delaware Dover Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
Florida Miami Dolphin Mall
Georgia Atlanta SunTrust Park
Hawaii Honolulu Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
Idaho Boise Cactus Bar
Illinois Chicago Wrigley Field
Indiana Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium
Iowa Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds
Kansas Lawrence Jayhawk Cafe
Kentucky Louisville Churchill Downs Turf Club
Louisiana New Orleans Café du Monde
Maine Portland Thompsons Point
Maryland Baltimore Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Massachusetts Boston Fenway Park
Michigan Ann Arbor Scorekeepers
Minnesota Minneapolis – St. Paul Mall of America
Mississippi Gulfport-Biloxi Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
Missouri St Louis Busch Stadium
Montana Bozeman Rocking R Bar
Nebraska Lincoln Barry’s Bar & Grill
Nevada Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
New Hampshire Durham The Lodges at West Edge
New Jersey Atlantic City Harrah’s Resort Hotel & Casino
New Mexico Albuquerque Sandia Resort and Casino
New York New York City The Metropolitan Museum of Art
North Carolina Charlotte EpiCentre
North Dakota Fargo Windbreak Saloon
Ohio Cleveland Progressive Field
Oklahoma Tulsa River Spirit Casino
Oregon Portland The Nines Hotel
Pennsylvania Pittsburgh PNC Park
Puerto Rico San Juan Mall of the Americas
Rhode Island Providence Providence Place Mall
South Carolina Myrtle Beach Broadway at the Beach
Tennessee Nashville Bridgestone Arena
Texas Austin Zilker Park
Utah Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium
Vermont Burlington Church Street Marketplace
Virginia Hampton Roads MacArthur Center
Washington Seattle Pike Place Market
Washington D.C. Washington D.C. Nationals Park
West Virginia Eastern WV Bent Willey’s
Wisconsin Milwaukee Miller Park
Wyoming Wyoming Outlaw Saloon

* Source: Uber