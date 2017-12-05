Wrigley Field ranked Illinois’ top Uber destination of 2017

CHICAGO — Ridesharing giant Uber released its list of the most “Uber-ed To” places in each state over the past year, and Wrigley Field came in on top in Illinois.
It’s no surprise that Cubs fans venture to Wrigley Field in droves, filling Metra trains, El cars, and buses, but unlike mass transit options, Uber charges users a higher surge fare during busy periods. So that’s one thing to keep in mind if you plan to see the Cubs play at the Friendly Confines.
Uber released the ranking of the top destination in each state Tuesday, excluding airports and major transit stations. Quite a few other ballparks made the list, while rest are mostly malls, casinos, bars, tourist favorites and performance venues. You can see the full list below.
According to Uber, the most popular time for people to take an Uber in the U.S. was Saturday nights at 11 p.m., and the most Ubers were taken on the Saturday of Halloween. At least it wasn’t as bad as last year in Chicago, when Halloween and the World Series fell on the same weekend.
Here’s Uber’s list of the top destinations in 2017, excluding airports and transit stations.
|State
|City
|Destination
|Alabama
|Montgomery
|SkyBar Café
|Alaska
|Anchorage
|Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria
|Arizona
|Phoenix
|Chase Field
|Arkansas
|Fayetteville
|JJ’s Grill & Chill
|California
|San Francisco
|AT&T Park
|Colorado
|Denver
|Coors Field
|Connecticut
|New Haven
|Toad’s Place
|Delaware
|Dover
|Dover Downs Hotel & Casino
|Florida
|Miami
|Dolphin Mall
|Georgia
|Atlanta
|SunTrust Park
|Hawaii
|Honolulu
|Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
|Idaho
|Boise
|Cactus Bar
|Illinois
|Chicago
|Wrigley Field
|Indiana
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Iowa
|Des Moines
|Iowa State Fairgrounds
|Kansas
|Lawrence
|Jayhawk Cafe
|Kentucky
|Louisville
|Churchill Downs Turf Club
|Louisiana
|New Orleans
|Café du Monde
|Maine
|Portland
|Thompsons Point
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Massachusetts
|Boston
|Fenway Park
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor
|Scorekeepers
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis – St. Paul
|Mall of America
|Mississippi
|Gulfport-Biloxi
|Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
|Missouri
|St Louis
|Busch Stadium
|Montana
|Bozeman
|Rocking R Bar
|Nebraska
|Lincoln
|Barry’s Bar & Grill
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
|New Hampshire
|Durham
|The Lodges at West Edge
|New Jersey
|Atlantic City
|Harrah’s Resort Hotel & Casino
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque
|Sandia Resort and Casino
|New York
|New York City
|The Metropolitan Museum of Art
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|EpiCentre
|North Dakota
|Fargo
|Windbreak Saloon
|Ohio
|Cleveland
|Progressive Field
|Oklahoma
|Tulsa
|River Spirit Casino
|Oregon
|Portland
|The Nines Hotel
|Pennsylvania
|Pittsburgh
|PNC Park
|Puerto Rico
|San Juan
|Mall of the Americas
|Rhode Island
|Providence
|Providence Place Mall
|South Carolina
|Myrtle Beach
|Broadway at the Beach
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|Bridgestone Arena
|Texas
|Austin
|Zilker Park
|Utah
|Salt Lake City
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Vermont
|Burlington
|Church Street Marketplace
|Virginia
|Hampton Roads
|MacArthur Center
|Washington
|Seattle
|Pike Place Market
|Washington D.C.
|Washington D.C.
|Nationals Park
|West Virginia
|Eastern WV
|Bent Willey’s
|Wisconsin
|Milwaukee
|Miller Park
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Outlaw Saloon
* Source: Uber