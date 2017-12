CHICAGO — Three suspects are in police custody in the carjacking of a Chicago Tribune reporter.

The reporter was robbed and carjacked early Monday while she was parked outside a Dunkin’ Donuts shop in Bridgeport. She was not injured.

Police are now questioning an adult and two juveniles who were arrested last night in the 1800 block of West Lawrence, where they were spotted in the stolen car.

Charges are pending.