4 injured after Uptown shooting

CHICAGO -- Four people were injured after a shooting in the city's Uptown neighborhood Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. near the corner of Broadway Avenue and Wilson Avenue by Truman College.

A 17-year-old was injured by the gunfire and is said to be in critical condition. Another person was reported to be in critical condition, and two other people were said to be in good condition.

Authorities say the shooting is gang-related. The shooting is the third multi-victim shooting since Nov. 3.