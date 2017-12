Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – An elderly man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in the city’s South Side.

Police said an elderly woman was on her way home near 79th Street and Justine Avenue when a man forced her inside her home.

The woman’s boyfriend was waiting for her inside and she said the offender then took out a gun, put it in their faces and demanded money.

No further details were provided.

The incident is under investigation.