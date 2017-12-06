FeedonThis: “Caption This!” makes its debut on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Here on Sports Feed, we're always trying to find new and creative ways to tell Chicago sports stories.

Wednesday was another one of those opportunities as we debuted the "Caption This!" segment on the show. Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman were shown three pictures and they came up with their own unique caption to describe the photo.

You can watch this news segment, as part of #FeedonThis, in the video above.

Meanwhile the Bears are trying to find a caption for their offense, and there is one thing that wouldn't be apart of it right now.

That's big plays - which the Bears are severely lacking on offense so far in 2017 as their weapons have decreased due to injuries over the past three months. Josh and Jarrett discussed that fact and what they might be able to do about it in the video above.

The Blackhawks have struggled to make any plays on the power play this season - even thought they are getting all the opportunities they'd ever want.

Jarrett and Josh discuss their special team's struggles in the video above.