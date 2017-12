OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Police released photos of the men they said robbed a convenience store in the south suburbs.

Officials said three men robbed a Speedway on Crawford Road in Olympia Fields, Ill., Tuesday morning.

The photos show the men walking into the store. There’s also a photo of the suspects holding a weapon against a man’s head.

Police said no one was hurt.

The robbers got away with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.