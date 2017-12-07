2 out-of-towners robbed in Loop of nearly $20K in personal items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two out-of-town visitors were robbed at knifepoint while walking in the Loop.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

The two 27-year-olds were walking downtown, when their GPS took them to Lower Wacker Drive. That's when they say three people approached them, pulled out a knife, and demanded their belongings.

The suspects took off with nearly $20,000 in personal items -- including a $12,000 wedding ring, luggage, and a laptop computer.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area Central police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.