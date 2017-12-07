Chicago police officer shot in hand after foot pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Authorities say a plainclothes Chicago police officer was shot in the hand while chasing a person who fled from a stop by police.

Police say in a statement that officers were conducting a street stop when the person ran away about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city's Far South Side and fired at them.

The officer, who is in his 30s, was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that the officer was expected to be OK. The person who fired at police was taken into custody.

Shortly before 1130pm, a CPD officer was shot in the hand in the vicinity of 95th & S. Calumet following a brief foot chase. A weapon has been recovered and a potential suspect is now in CPD custody. Wounded officer is in good condition and luckily, should be okay. pic.twitter.com/4mCuK0heJ8 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 7, 2017

Police say they recovered the person's gun from the scene. The shooting is under investigation.