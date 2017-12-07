Nazi-themed cartoon assignment upsets suburban parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Illinois -- It was meant to be a history lesson based on a popular children's book, but an assignment titled "If You Give Hitler a Country" upset some parents after they found their children adding Nazi imagery to popular cartoons.

"Everyone in the class was given the paper and it tells you all the directions and requirements," said 8th grader Michael Masterton.

Eighth grader Michael Masterton said students in his language arts class at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee were given the assignment with instructions to create a comic for kids that exemplifies Europe’s appeasement towards Hitler.

Michael’s mother Kelly was reviewing his schoolwork online when she saw his version of the assignment, which featured Spongebob Squarepants and swastikas.

"I asked him, 'did you ask the teacher if you could use these images?' and he said yes," she said. "[I'm] not sure what the appropriate manner is to use a swastika."

Kelly posted the picture of the assignment on her Facebook page, sparking speculation among many other parents about what the teacher was thinking. Now the school district is investigating.

"I don't think she did it to be anti-Semitic... It did not come through the assignment that way," Kelly said.

In a letter to parents, school officials say the "objective of the lesson is in alignment with district curriculum:"

However, the "fun" and "cartoonish" elements of the activity students were asked to complete did not fully represent the intent of the teachers or of Board Policy...The intent of the student activity was to help students understand the complex issues leading up to World War II, not to minimize the atrocities of Nazi Germany

The district apologized for any concern this caused members of the community, but would not comment on whether any teachers were disciplined.