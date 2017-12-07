Protesters rally against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A crowd of about 200 protesters rallied in Daley Plaza before matching on the Israeli consulate Thursday night, speaking out against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The otherwise peaceful demonstration was marred by a violent clash with aggressive neo-Nazi counter-protesters who wore masks and chanted a Nazi slogan, "blood and soil," before being run off by demonstrators. Some words were exchanged and punches thrown, but police did not need to intervene.

The protesters were determined to make their voices heard in opposition to President Trump's controversial decision to. Among their concerns is that the decision reverses decades of U.S. Mideast policy, recognizing what is considered by many to be an international city as the capital of Israel, and could deal a serious blow to an already fragile peace process.

Scores of pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through the Loop to the Israeli consulate at Madison and Canal after the protest, flanked by police on foot and on bikes, disrupting rush hour traffic but otherwise remaining peaceful.