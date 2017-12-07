R. Kelly’s Atlanta homes ransacked and cleaned out

ATLANTA — R. Kelly’s Atlanta mansion was ransacked and cleaned out while he was on tour in New Orleans.

Police say one of Kelly’s associates, Alfonso Walker, stole everything inside his two Atlanta homes and sold it.

Police were tipped off by Kelly’s maid. She walked into Kelly’s house and found it empty.

Neighbors say they saw suspicious trucks and cars at the homes for about a week.

When police arrived, they blocked the truck in.

Walker is now on the run. He’s facing a number of charges, including burglary and theft by deception.