Tom Fornelli gives his thoughts on the College Football Playoff on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - After about a month of debate, the Final Four is set.

There was no controversy with the first three selections to the College Football Playoff, but there was some debate about the fourth spot that went to Alabama. Even with a loss in the title game, the Crimson Tide got the nod over Big Ten Champion Ohio State, who had two losses earlier in the season.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports discussed that along with the first round match-ups on New Year's Day on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed some of the other bowls and Illinois' future with Lovie Smith on the program, which you can watch in the video above or below.