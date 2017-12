× 3 displaced after extra-alarm fire in Bridgeport

CHICAGO — An extra-alarm townhome fire in the 1300 block of W. 32nd Place displayed three people Friday night.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.

Multiple structures were said to be on fire, according to the department, and one building was in danger of collapse.

No injuries were immediately reported.