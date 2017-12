CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool has told his aids that he will announce his resignation Friday afternoon, sources tell WGN.

The Inspector General released a report to the Board of Education Thursday, detailing how Claypool engaged in a “full-blown cover-up” to hide an ethics violation.

According to the report, Claypool “repeatedly lied” when asked about it.

