Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton would accept a trade to the Cubs: Report

CHICAGO – If the Cubs were interested in the services of Major League Baseball’s home run leader from the 2017 season, he’s more than willing to change his address to Chicago.

Whether Theo Epstein would do that or not, we’ll have to see.

But according to a report from Craig Mish of Sirius XM Radio, Marlins All-Star Giancarlo Stanton has put the Cubs on a list of four teams which he would accept a trade. Miami is seeking to deal the outfielder as part of a general rebuilding plan for the franchise.

Stanton has a clause in his contract that allows him to veto a trade if he doesn’t approve of the destination.

Not included on this list are the Cardinals or the Giants, both of whom were reportedly involved in talks to acquire Stanton. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Stanton at the moment was not interested in those teams but the situation is described as “fluid.”

On Stanton story: NOTHING is definitive and no part of it should be interpreted that way. Tried to write it carefully; situation remains fluid. https://t.co/yVUEdDZf0l — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 8, 2017

In the most impressive season of his eight-year career with the Marlins, Stanton his a league-high 59 homers with 132 RBI for the Marlins while batting .281 en route to being named a finalist for the National League MVP.

Would the Cubs be interested? One would think not since the team has a multitude of young outfielders and is in need of rotation and bullpen depth before the 2018 season.

Plus the top target remains Japanese star pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani, who reportedly has the Cubs in his list of finalists. On Thursday, the Cubs made their first major move of the offseason by signing Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood to a three-year contract.

Expect the Stanton story to take a number of twist and turns over the next week as the Winter Meetings start in Orlando this weekend. At least the Cubs’ fans have another reason to pay close attention to their team’s moves over the next few months.