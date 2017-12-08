Video released of suspect in violent bus stop robbery, sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- New video shows the suspect in a violent robbery and sexual assault in Chicago.

Police released surveillance video of a man they say is the suspect in a vicious sexual assault in the city's Ukranian Village neighborhood.

The woman was waiting for a bus, standing near the corner of Chicago and Leavitt last Friday -- when the assailant punched her in the face, stole her cellphone, pulled her into a gangway and assaulted her.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the unusual pants the suspect wore, and call them to identify him.