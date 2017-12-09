CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Windy, snow winding down, temps in 30s
-
Milder temps, cloudy skies, several showers
-
Gloomy, rainy Sunday, some snow pellets
-
Record-breaking warmth in Chicago on Black Friday
-
Chicago Cubs try to clinch NLCS spot today
-
Slick conditions causes multiple accidents, closures in Chicago-area
-
-
Saturday weather forecast: Sunny and mild
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
Temp drop coming this weekend
-
Cold weekend but temps will climb later
-
Warmer weekend but then temps take a dive
-
-
Temps begin to warm up a bit
-
Cold days continue with a chance of snow
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast