Chicago police body cam rollout complete

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department is now equipped with the largest deployment of body cameras in the nation.

Today, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that the more than two-year rollout project throughout the city is now complete.

This effort to increase transparency, improve officer accountability and strengthen community trust began in 2015 on the Northwest Side in response to a number of shootings by Chicago officers. The project grew in urgency after the release of a video showing an officer fatally shoot LaQuan McDonald 16 times.

As of today, every @Chicago_Police officer on patrol received an @AxonTechnology body-worn camera. CPD now has the largest deployment of police body cameras in the US. pic.twitter.com/i9gvbYcsaV — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 10, 2017

All 22 districts were expected to receive the cameras by the end of next year, but the implementation finished earlier than expected. The final four districts-- Calumet, Near West, Albany Park and Grand Central-- are putting them on the streets this month.

Officers on patrol attach the cameras to their chests, and the cameras must be turned on and off manually. The cameras are capable of recording 72 hours of high definition video on one charge.

The video is subject to the Freedom of Information Act. The public can request the footage if police use force, in the case of an arrest, or for an allegation of police misconduct.