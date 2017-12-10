Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested for disorderly intoxication

MIAMI — Chicago comic Hannibal Buress was arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication.

According to a police report, officers asked Buress to leave a bar because he was too drunk. That’s when he allegedly started shouting profanities at the officers.

The comedian was booked just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning and posted bail a few hours later.

There is a video circulating on-line, reportedly showing Buress arguing with police. The entertainment website, TMZ, posted the video on their website.

It has now spawned the hashtag #FreeHannibalBuress on Twitter.