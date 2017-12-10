Jared Wyllys looks ahead to the 2017 MLB Winter Meetings on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not even the official start of the Winter Meetings and already the Hot Stove is fired up.

The Cubs made a pair of pitching moves in signing Tyler Chatwood and reportedly coming to an agreement with Brandon Morrow. Meanwhile the Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton moves had the MLB world buzzing during this second weekend of December.

Jared Wyllys of Sporting News has been following all of these storylines and he joined Sports Feed to discuss them on Sunday night. He talked about the Cubs along with the national outlook on the meetings that will continue in Orlando for the upcoming week.

To watch Jarrett's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.