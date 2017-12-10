Jarrett Payton gets a chance to recap a Bears win on Sports Feed from Cincinnati

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Since October, watching the Bears has been a painful proposition for one of Sports Feed's co-anchors.

Jarrett Payton has watch the team go from 3-4 in mid-October to 3-9 at the start of December, with the play getting more frustrating by the week.

But on Sunday Jarrett got to go to Cincinnati to cover the Bears' contest with the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium - and he was in for a treat.

In somewhat stunning fashion, the Bears completely dominated their hosts in a 33-7 win that snaps a five-game losing streak. More encouraging was the fact that the younger players made significant contributions to the effort in the win.

Jarrett joined Sports Feed to discuss what he saw on Sunday night with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur. You can watch the entire segment in the video above.