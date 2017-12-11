Kevin Dziepak wraps up a rare Bears’ “Victory Monday” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Professional football fans in the Windy City have endured a "Case of the Mondays" for the majority of the season.

The Bears haven't given fans a lot to be happy about after Sundays in 2017 - especially since the bye week.

But this Monday, December 10th, fans of the franchise had not only something to cheer about but plenty to be happy about.

From a more aggressive offensive attack to Mitchell Trubisky's all-around performance to Jordan Howard topping 1,000 yards, the 33-7 win over the Bengals provided a little relief from a long year.

