School District 308 facing $11M deficit, layoffs possible

OSWEGO, Ill. — Some painful decisions face the school board that serves public schools in Oswego and surrounding communities.

The board meets this evening.

School District 308 faces a deficit as high as $11 million between now and the year 2023; and to close the gap, school officials may have to lay people off.

Cutting as many as 16 teachers could save a million dollars.

Class sizes may have to be increased; teaching assistants may have their hours reduced.

And shutting down programs like band, and even football, are among the most severe options being considered.

Some District 308 parents say the school system’s administration is top-heavy, and the first cuts should come in the front office.