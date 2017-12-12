Armed robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Oak Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. -- An attempted armed robbery ended in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Oak Park.

The store manager tells WGN, three men walked into the store, located at 240 Chicago Ave., around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

One of the men had a gun, and he walked to the back of the store -- while the others followed.

A store employee shot one of the suspects. He was transported to the hospital.

The two other men fled from the scene -- empty-handed. According to the store manager, the men are still on the run.

The store employees were taken down to the police station to be interviewed.

The store has surveillance video, but it is not being released yet.

This information is from the 7-Eleven manager -- police have yet to confirm it.

Oak Park police has only confirmed they are investigating an incident at the 7-Eleven.