Former Bears kick returner Devin Hester announces his retirement

CHICAGO – For eight years, he made kick and punt returns a must see event at any Chicago Bears game.

As Jeff Joniak said, “Devin Hester, you are ridiculous.” His plays were so dynamic that it elicited that reaction from his first year out of Miami to his last with the Bears in 2013.

But after three years with the Falcons, Ravens, and Seahawks, along with spending this season on the outside looking into the NFL, the record-breaking kick returner announced his retirement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

CURTAINS ✌🏾 Appreciate all of the love for all these years!!! Y’all made the ride incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/jkcVrRLcNI — Devin Hester (@D_Hest23) December 12, 2017

Taken by the Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Miami, Hester burst onto the scene with his dynamic kick and punt returns. In his rookie season, he had five kick returns for scores in the regular season in helping the team to their first NFC Championship in 21 years.

In one of the iconic moments in the history of the franchise, Hester returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown against the Colts in Miami Gardens.

For his eight-year Bears’ career, Hester finished with 13 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns, with his 18 total returns for touchdowns a Bears record. Another punt return touchdown in 2014 with the Falcons, the first of his two seasons with the team, gave him the NFL record for punt and combined kick returns for touchdowns.

In 2016, Hester played for both the Ravens and the Seahawks and played in 12 combined games.