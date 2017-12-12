Suburban high school teacher resigns amid inappropriate conduct allegations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A band teacher at a suburban high school has resigned following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

William Miller submitted his resignation Monday night at Downers Grove North. He had worked there since 1995.

A female former student, Jennifer Boudinot, accused Miller of making suggestive comments and engaging in inappropriate behavior. Boudinot graduated from Downers Grove North High School in 1999. She said during her time at the school, Miller sexually harassed her and her friends.

Miller must surrender his teaching license.

Downers Grove Police have opened an investigation, but no charges have been filed.

The school district placed Miller on administrative leave in November.