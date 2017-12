Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- CTA riders may have to pay more again to travel on trains and buses.

The CTA board is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on fare hikes.

The proposed plan would raise one-way fares by 25 cents and a monthly pass by $5.

The agency says state budget cuts have left no options.

Protesters at a public hearing Tuesday night called the hikes an "attack on the poor."

The new fares would go into effect January 7th.

The last hike on base fares was in 2009.