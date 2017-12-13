Family of Gizzell Ford awarded $48M, rules against doctor

CHICAGO — A Cook County jury has ordered a prominent pediatrician to pay $48 million to the family of an 8-year-old girl in a wrongful-death lawsuit.

Dr. Norell Rosado was accused of negligence that led to the death of Gizzell Ford.

She was murdered by her grandmother, Helen Ford, in 2013. A few weeks prior to her death, she had been examined by Dr. Rosado.

Her family claimed he failed to alert authorities about common signs that the girl had suffered abuse.

Rosado, who now works at Lurie Children’s Hospital, continues to deny the allegations.

Helen Ford was found guilty in the girl’s death and was sentenced to life in prison in June.

Prosecutors said the 70-pound girl had been tortured to death, often left tied up for days, without food and water. Injuries to her face left her unrecognizable.

Journals the girl had kept were made public during her grandmother’s trial and they document her darkening mood as the abuse worsened.

Gizzell had written in one July 2013 entry, “I hate this life.” She was found dead two days later in her family’s apartment on Chicago’s West Side after being strangled and beaten.

Her father was also charged in her murder, but he died in jail of an apparent heart attack in August 2014 while awaiting trial.