Jason Goch gives his thoughts on the MLB Winter Meetings on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It hasn't been an explosive few days of moves for the Cubs or the White Sox during the last few days in Orlando.

The Cubs shored up their bullpen, got a pitcher that could help in 2019, but other than that haven't struck any major deals yet. Meanwhile the White Sox are watching things play out after shaking up the franchise in 2016.

Still there are a lot of possible moves with those teams and others around Major League Baseball that gave Jason Goch of SB Nation Radio plenty to talk about on Sports Feed Wednesday.

He discussed the moves with Josh Frydman on CLTV along with the Bears & the retirement of Devin Hester. You can watch Jason discuss all of that in the video above or below.