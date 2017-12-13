Lyft driver pointed gun at passengers, used homophobic slur, lawsuit says

CHICAGO — A Chicago Lyft driver pointed a gun at her passengers, used a homophobic slur and threatened to “blast” them, according to a lawsuit.

Two men sued Lyft on Wednesday after they said their driver, Jaleesa Rance, 25, drew a gun, chased them out of their car and said, “I’ll blast you (expletive),” according to the mens’ attorney, Bryant Greening from LegalRideshare.

The attorney said Charlie Calvin, 31, requested a Lyft car early morning on September 1. He was paired with Rance for a ride from the city’s Boystown neighborhood.

Calvin and his passenger, who asked not be identified, were leaving Sidetrack, a club in the neighborhood, around 1:50 a.m. and were heading home from a night out with friends.

The lawsuit said a few minutes into the ride, the driver allegedly pulled a 9mm hand gun from the center console, pointed it at Calvin and the other man and demanded they exit the vehicle.

The two exited the car and the according to the lawsuit, that’s when Rance got out, pointed the gun at them and yelled, “I’ll blast you (expletive)” She then left the scene.

The men called police and officers found Rance in her car and she was arrested. Police recovered a hand gun with 18 rounds from her car.

Rance was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Calvin is seeking $50,000.