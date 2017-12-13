VIDEO: Smash-and-grab at T-Mobile store caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. -- Surveillance cameras captured the scene as a suspect used a landscaping brick to smash the window of a T-Mobile store early Tuesday, before climbing inside and stealing several cellular devices.

One camera angle shows the thief struggling to yank cell phones from their security cords around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. He’s wearing gloves, a black Nike hoodie, and Timberland style boots.

Police believe there was a second person involved in this smash and grab, but he did not go inside the store and is not seen in the video that was released. The two left on foot, and were tracked to the area of Rand Street near the Shelby Street apartments. They got away with 4 cell phones worth about $3,000.

Hobart police detectives are still checking to see if there are any additional surveillance videos from the area that could help in this investigation. Anyone with any leads can contact Lt. James M. Gonzales at 219-942-4405 or by e-mail at jgonzales@cityofhobart.org.