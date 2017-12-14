Adam Rittenberg discusses a busy month of postseason College Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are stages to a College Football season that each have their own importance.

But there is little debate that this time as to which is the best: The postseason.

Of course there are the two games in the College Football Playoff - Alabama vs Clemson and Georgia vs Oklahoma. The fourth year of the playoff once again features a rematch and a pair of new teams which will decide the National Champion from 2017.

Adam Rittenberg will be there to watch all the action from start to finish, from the playoff to his Alma Mater Northwestern's game against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. He took some time to talk about the postseason on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Adam's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.