Dog attacked by lone coyote in suburban couple’s backyard

NORTHFIELD, Ill. -- A north suburban couple has a warning for fellow pet owners after their dog was attacked by a coyote in their own backyard.

The couple's home surveillance camera captured the attack. It happened just moments after their terrier Boozer stepped outside. The coyote is seen dragging the dog around, before the homeowner's screams scared it away.

Boozer suffered several injuries, including a deep gash to his head that required staples, the Chicago Tribune reports.

He's shaken but will be okay.