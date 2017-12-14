× Hammond police seek armed robber targeting fast food restaurants

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond say one man is responsible for a series of fast food restaurant robberies.

A surveillance camera got a picture of him.

Investigators say they believe he’s the man who held up a KFC restaurant last Saturday afternoon, then a Burger King and a Subway Tuesday evening.

In each case he displayed a gun and handed a cashier a note demanding money; twice, he was successful.

No one was injured in the holdups.