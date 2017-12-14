Historic home of Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a classic of its own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lawry’s The Prime Rib has been a meat lover’s staple in Chicago since the 70s.

While the tender cuts of beef may be what bring you to the restaurant, tours of the historic old McCormick Mansion it resides in will keep you talking about your visit for a long time.

Only recently has the staff peeled back a layer of Lawry’s for a surprising look at what lies behind the walls of the dining room.

The tour lasts an hour and 15 minutes, and for $50 you can eat and drink along the way. You’ll learn about a devastating 1947 fire that nearly took down the old mansion. Also highlighted are the family history, architectural insight and even some ghost stories.

Tickets for the tours are on sale now, with one scheduled for Friday and another in January.

Get a peek inside the mansion with WGN's Julie Unruh.