Judges to rule on possible racial profiling in ATF sting

CHICAGO -- An unprecedented hearing is set for later today at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

A nine judge panel will decide if the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used racial profiling in sting operations which led to the arrests and convictions of more than 40 people.

The testimony, which is expected to last two days, will featuring two prominent expert witnesses.

One will be for the Chicago defendants hoping to have their charges thrown out, and a government expert who says race did not play a factor in the ATF's operations.

The stings took place between 2006 and 2013.

ATF officers would create fake stash houses and entice suspects to rob the house.

When the suspects showed up, the officers would arrest them.

The suspects were supposed to be experienced robbers with violent pasts, but court documents show some had only minor convictions. Of the 94 defendants used in this investigation, 74 of them were black.

Some of the men have been serving time for years, so the ruling could have an impact nationwide.