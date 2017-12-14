Scott Powers discusses the up-and-down Blackhawks on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - During the course of an NHL season, teams are going to deal with some streaks that are positive and negative. It just seems that the Blackhawks have endured it all the last two weeks.

A week ago, the team was in their worst slump of the season as they failed to pick up a win in five-consecutive games. Then they returned home and in a trio of games they were favored to win, they came up with a "Hat Trick" of victories at the United Center.

It's inconsistency that has Joel Quenneville's team out of the playoffs at the moment, trying to find their rhythm in a bit of a slow first two months of the season.

Scott Powers of The Athletic has watched the team through the good and the bad this season, so he was the right guy to discuss the Blackhawks before a key division game against the Jets on Sports Feed Thursday.

To watch Scott's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.